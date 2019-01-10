Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Slated to play Saturday
Inman (shoulder/finger) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Chiefs.
Inman was limited at practice both Wednesday and Thursday, but he'll be out there Saturday to provide Andrew Luck with a viable secondary target behind top wideout T.Y. Hilton. Over his last three outings, Inman has quietly racked up 13 catches on 15 targets for 176 yards and three scores. He'll look to extend his scoring streak to four games Saturday against a Kansas City defense that yielded an average of 273.4 passing yards per game this past season. That mark ranked 31st overall in the NFL.
