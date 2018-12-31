Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Suits up in Week 17
Inman (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Titans.
Inman, who caught four of his five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Week 16's win over the Giants, is out there if you need him Sunday night, but his fantasy upside is capped by the fact that T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers are also in Indy's wideout mix and that tight end Eric Ebron has been cleared to play in the Colts' regular-season finale.
More News
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Listed as questionable•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Manages limited practice•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Skips practice with shoulder injury•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Scores second touchdown of season•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Ready to go Sunday•
-
Colts' Dontrelle Inman: Puts in limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...