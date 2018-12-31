Inman (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Titans.

Inman, who caught four of his five targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Week 16's win over the Giants, is out there if you need him Sunday night, but his fantasy upside is capped by the fact that T.Y. Hilton and Chester Rogers are also in Indy's wideout mix and that tight end Eric Ebron has been cleared to play in the Colts' regular-season finale.

