The Colts have been working at adding pass-catching talent near the top of four of their past five drafts. They've picked at least one receiver or tight end with one of their first three picks each year.

With the addition of tight end Tyler Warren in the 2025 NFL Draft at pick No. 14, you can go ahead and make it five of their past six drafts.

Warren comes to Indianapolis' offense of misfit monsters after a year of dominating college football at Penn State. He led all FBS-level tight ends in red-zone targets with 21, catching 81% of them (17 receptions) for seven touchdowns. He also ran for three red-zone touchdowns. Do the math and Warren scored a touchdown once every 2.2 red-zone touches in 2024 -- and 1.3 touches in 2023.

Of course he was more than just a scorer, catching 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight receiving scores. He did this because he's gigantic -- over 6-foot-5 and over 250 pounds with the fluid movement skills of someone considerably lighter. He's also very, very tough to bring down -- expect him to have a lot of yards after contact. Tack on a good vertical and excellent tracking to go with great hands, and Warren is a massive winner in the passing game. Perfect for quarterbacks who aren't exactly accurate.

Red-zone touchdowns in Indianapolis have primarily belonged to Jonathan Taylor the past few years. That probably won't change, but Warren's arrival could alter the team's playcalling near the stripe, potentially taking opportunities away from their quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.

It will be the short- and mid-range targets that figure to be most impacted by Warren's arrival. What was once fertile ground for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs to rack up easy work now will be shared by Warren, who is not only an easy target on those passes but a likely candidate to rumble for a bunch of yards after the catch. And it might not take him long to be a regular target in that offense.

The problem? Indianapolis isn't known for its awesome passing. Questions about their quarterbacks will lower the upside of Warren, as will Jonathan Taylor's penchant for scoring a lot. Warren might qualify as a top-12 tight end who could start for Fantasy managers, but he'd be at best 11th in the rankings. I suspect he'll be a late-ish draft pick in redraft leagues. And you better believe his arrival will push down the upside for Pittman, Downs and the other Colts receivers.

The good news? Warren won't have inferior quarterbacks for his entire career. If Richardson and Jones stumble in 2025, he'll get paired up with someone new in 2026. He'll still be a part of a crowded receiving corps, but at least he'll see better targets -- and that's if neither quarterback improves this coming season.

It's why Warren will get picked at least a round higher in keeper leagues, and why he'll remain close to if not a bona fide top five choice in rookie-only drafts.