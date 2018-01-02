Colts' Dres Anderson: Signs with Indianapolis
The Colts signed Anderson to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Anderson spent time with the Colts and Redskins practice squads in 2017, but was never promoted to the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old wideout is still awaiting his NFL debut since going undrafted out of Utah in 2015.
