Ogletree exited Sunday's contest against the Titans with a shoulder injury and was initially deemed questionable to return, but he's since reentered the contest, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Ogletree briefly departed after hurting his shoulder in the first half but was able to return shortly thereafter. After scoring his first touchdown of the campaign in Week 4 against the Rams, the tight end had one reception for 13 yards Sunday before his brief exit.