Ogletree had three receptions for 48 yards, including a five-yard touchdown, on four targets in Sunday's overtime loss to the Rams.

Ogletree and Mo Alie-Cox were the starters in a two-tight end set over Kylen Granson but Granson played the most snaps on offense. Granson played 35 snaps, Ogletree had 28 snaps and Alie-Cox played 17 snaps, but both Ogletree and Alie-Cox had touchdown receptions. The Colts divide the work in the passing game among three tight ends and despite the touchdown it's not likely Ogletree will earn a larger role.