Ogletree (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Ogletree's practice reps Wednesday and Thursday were limited by a knee injury that he likely picked up against the Vikings in Week 7. He was a DNP for Friday's session, but the Colts have left the door open for Ogletree to suit up Sunday, depending on how his knee feels over the weekend and during pregame warmups. Tyler Warren (groin) has been cleared to return from a two-game absence, but Ogletree's absence would mean more offensive snaps would be available for Will Mallory, Mo Alie-Cox and Pharaoh Brown.