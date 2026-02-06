Ogletree finished his 2025 campaign with four receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown. The tight end suffered a neck injury in Week 17 against the 49ers that ended his season.

Ogletree was a pivotal special-teams player for the Colts, logging 68 percent of snaps or better in every contest he played in until he suffered his neck injury. The 2022 sixth-round pick's injury came at an unfortunate time in his career, as the 27-year-old will enter 2026 as an unrestricted free agent coming off an injury.