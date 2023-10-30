Ogletree started at tight end and had one reception for 33 yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to New Orleans.

He was in the starting lineup a second consecutive game with Kylen Granson out with a concussion. Ogletree wasn't targeted the game before despite starting, so this is an improvement. He led Indy tight ends in snaps on offense (38 of 71) and routes run (20), according to Pro Football Focus. However, Indianapolis throws few passes toward tight ends making them not viable options for most fantasy formats.