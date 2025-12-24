Colts' Drew Ogletree: Listed as DNP to open Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts listed Ogletree (neck) as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Ogletree sustained a neck injury during the Colts' loss to the 49ers on Sunday. The injury prevented him from participating in Wednesday's walkthrough, and the fourth-year tight end will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's home game against the Jaguars.
More News
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Exits MNF with neck injury•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Nabs touchdown catch in loss•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Gets time in blocking role•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Plays all 17 games in 2024•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Two receptions in win•
-
Colts' Drew Ogletree: Just one reception in loss•