The Colts listed Ogletree (neck) as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Ogletree sustained a neck injury during the Colts' loss to the 49ers on Sunday. The injury prevented him from participating in Wednesday's walkthrough, and the fourth-year tight end will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's home game against the Jaguars.

