Ogletree (foot) did not practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ogletree exited Sunday's game against the Panthers with the injury and will need at least another day to recover before returning to the field. He'll have another opportunity to do so Friday, ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Patriots in Germany. If the Youngstown State product is unable to suit up, Will Mallory could see extra snaps in the contest.