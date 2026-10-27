Ogletree caught both of his passes for 12 yards during the Colts' 13-10 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Ogletree and the other Colts tight ends stepped into larger roles offensively for a second consecutive week due to the absence of Tyler Warren (groin). Ogletree's 35 offensive snaps were second-most among Indianapolis' tight ends, and he set season highs in catches, targets and receiving yards. He's mostly worked as a blocker on offense, and his snap count would be lower in Week 8 against the Jaguars if Warren is cleared to return for that contest.