Ogletree (foot) was not spotted at the early portion of Thursday's practice, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

Ogletree looks on track to sit out another practice, though Thursday's session may well only be a walkthrough. The tight end hasn't played since Week 9, and though Indianapolis is coming off a bye, Ogletree may still require more time to get healthy. If he can't suit up against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Kylen Gransonand Mo Alie-Cox will stand to handle increased reps.