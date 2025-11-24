Ogletree had two receptions for eight yards, including a four-yard touchdown, on three targets in Sunday's loss at Kansas City.

Ogletree's performance came out of nowhere as he had just one target all season before Sunday. He played about his usual number of snaps on offense (11 of the offense's 51 snaps), so this may be an outlier performance. However, the Colts were coming off a bye week so there's a chance the coaching staff planned to make him more a part of the passing game going forward.