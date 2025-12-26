Colts' Drew Ogletree: Out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ogletree (neck) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
The Youngstown State product opened the Colts' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after sustaining a neck injury in the Week 16 loss to the 49ers, so it's no surprise that he won't play Sunday. Ogletree has appeared in 15 games this season, catching four of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown. Expect Will Mallory to operate as Indianapolis' No. 3 tight end in Ogletree's stead in Week 17.
