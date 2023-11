Ogletree is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers due to a foot injury, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Ogletree reverted to a reserve role Sunday with Kylen Granson back in action. However, Ogletree still made a decent play before his exit, securing one of three targets for 19 yards. If he's unavailable down the stretch, Mo Alie-Cox could see increased snaps.