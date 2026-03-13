Ogletree (neck) re-signed with the Colts on a one-year contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ogletree has recovered from a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve to finish the 2025 season. He's expected to continue filling a depth role and contributing primarily as a blocker after recording 22 catches for 283 yards and four touchdowns across 44 appearances over the past three seasons with Indianapolis.