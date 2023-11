Ogletree (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

Ogletree has been sidelined since Week 9. With the rookie tight end sidelined, Indianapolis' depth chart at the position will consist of Kylen Granson, Mo Alie-Cox and Will Mallory on Sunday. Ogletree missed all three of Indianapolis' practices heading into Week 12, but he'll hope to resume practicing ahead of the team's Week 13 trip to Tennessee.