Colts' Drew Ogletree: Won't travel to Frankfurt
RotoWire Staff
Ogletree (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Ogletree will have to sit out at least one game as he recovers from the foot injury he sustained in Week 9 at Carolina. Mo Alie-Cox will likely see an uptick in snaps in Ogletree's absence.
