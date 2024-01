Speed recorded 13 tackles (10 solo) in Saturday's 23-19 loss versus the Texans.

Over 16 games this season, Speed recorded 102 tackles (78 solo) including a sack and three forced fumbles. It was a career-best year for him in essentially every category. He has one more season on his current contract and currently figures to play a significant role at linebacker for the Colts again in 2024.