Colts coach Shane Steichen said Saturday that the team has placed Speed in the concussion protocol, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Speed was not known to be dealing with any issue prior to Saturday's comments from Steichen, likely indicating that the linebacker sustained a head injury at some point during the Colts' 27-13 preseason win against Philadelphia on Thursday. The 28-year-old played a significant role on special teams and as a primary backup linebacker last season, recording a career-high 63 tackles, one sack and two passes defended. Speed figures to step up into a full-time starting role at weakside linebacker in 2023, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into the season opener against Jacksonville on Sunday, Sept. 10.