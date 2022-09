Speed started at weak-side linebacker and had a sack and seven total tackles in Sunday's tie at Houston.

Speed moved into a starting role with Shaquille Leonard out after back surgery and had a strong game as he made several big plays. He played on 38 of the defense's 70 snaps as he came off in nickle and dime packages. It's not clear when Leonard may return, so Speed could continue to get a larger workload next week at Jacksonville.