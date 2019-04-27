Colts' E.J. Speed: Heading to Indianapolis

The Colts selected Speed in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

Initially recruited as a quarterback, the Division II linebacker racked up 231 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks in 35 games for Tarleton State, leading the nation in forced fumbles as a sophomore. Speed didn't exactly live up to his namesake at his pro day, posting a 4.60 40-yard dash, but he did register a respectable 34-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. The linebacker does have a bit legal history following an arrest in 2018 regarding two counts of organized criminal activity, although both were dismissed.

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
    FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
    NFL DRAFT TRACKER
    VIEW
    NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
    WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ