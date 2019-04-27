Colts' E.J. Speed: Heading to Indianapolis

The Colts selected Speed in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

Initially recruited as a quarterback, the Division II linebacker racked up 231 tackles, 36 tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks in 35 games for Tarleton State, leading the nation in forced fumbles as a sophomore. Speed didn't exactly live up to his namesake at his pro day, posting a 4.60 40-yard dash, but he did register a respectable 34-inch vertical and 10-foot broad jump. The linebacker does have a bit legal history following an arrest in 2018 regarding two counts of organized criminal activity, although both were dismissed.