Coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday that Speed (knee) is "feeling good" and "will be all right," Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts are optimistic Speed has at least avoided a long-term injury, but Steichen didn't mention him when listing players whose availability for Saturday's game against the Steelers will be determined in practice. As such, it looks like Speed is unlikely to suit up. If Speed is forced to miss Week 15, Ronnie Harrison will likely receive another opportunity to start at weakside linebacker.