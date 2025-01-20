Speed tallied 142 total tackles (93 solo) and five passes defended, including one interception, across 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The Tarleton State product had the most productive season of his career in 2024, setting new career highs in total tackles and passes defended while also nabbing the first interception of his career. Despite finishing the season as Indianapolis' third-leading tackler, Speed recorded the 12th-most stops in the NFL. Coming off a career year, Speed is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year. He's expected to be a sought-after player, likely signing a multi-year deal with a team in need of inside-linebacker help this offseason.