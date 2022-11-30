Speed recorded seven tackles (three solo) during Monday's 24-17 loss to the Steelers.
Speed tied cornerback Stephon Gilmore for the Colts' third-most tackles against Pittsburgh. While he only played 18 of his 39 snaps on defense Week 12, the linebacker still notched six defensive stops, including five on just one drive in the second quarter. Speed has now set a new career high for tackles (43) while primarily playing on special teams over 12 games. However, he should continue playing as a primary reserve behind starting linebackers Bobby Okereke and Zaire Franklin against Dallas this coming Sunday.