Speed had five total tackles and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Speed worked as the team's strong-side linebacker but came off the field when the team played a nickelback. He played on 29 of the defense's 70 snaps but was very effective with two stops and allowed only one reception for no yards on the only pass targeted at him. He's also a key member of the special teams where he played 25 snaps.