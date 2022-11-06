site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: colts-e-j-speed-will-play-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Colts' E.J. Speed: Will play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Speed (ankle) is active Sunday against the Patriots, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.
Speed was unable to practice Friday, but he's good to go Sunday against New England. His ability to suit up will bolster the team's depth at linebacker.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 12 min read