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Colts' Easton Stick: Finds a new team

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Stick signed with the Colts on Monday.

The quarterback spent the 2025 campaign in Atlanta, rising from the practice squad following Michael Penix Jr.'s late-season knee injury, though Stick never appeared in a regular-season game. He last saw action in 2023 with the Chargers, when he played in five games and finished with 1,129 yards and three touchdowns against one interception. The fifth-round pick of the Chargers in 2019 is likely competing for a backup role again, this time behind Indianapolis' projected starter, Daniel Jones (Achilles).

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