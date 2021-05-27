Indianapolis will have an open competition at placekicker between Rodrigo Blankenship and Pineiro, head coach Frank Reich told the Indianapolis Star.

Blankenship had a solid 2020 season, missing only five kicks (including PATs) inside of 50 yards. However, he's not seen having a strong leg going 1-for-3 on kicks of 50 yards or more. Pineiro made both his 50-yard attempts when he last played for the Bears in 2019. He spent the entire 2020 campaign on injured reserve with a groin injury. Still, Blankenship has to be a heavy favorite for the job.