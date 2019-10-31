Ebron (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.

Ebron was added to the Colts' injury report Thursday, which clouds his Week 9 status unless he makes a quick return to practice Friday. If Ebron is limited or out Sunday against the Steelers, Jack Doyle would be in line for added opportunities at the tight end position.

