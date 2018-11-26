Ebron's teammate, Jack Doyle, will miss the rest of the season due to a kidney injury, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Added snaps are thus on tap for Ebron going forward. Per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star, when Doyle missed five games earlier this season, Ebron averaged 53.8 snaps in that span. Ebron has racked up a fantasy-friendly 11 TDs in 11 games to date, but with Doyle no longer in the mix, Ebron is less likely to log the occasional statistical dud in games where he doesn't score.