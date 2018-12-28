Colts' Eric Ebron: Awaiting clearance from neurologist
Coach Frank Reich said Ebron (concussion) needs to gain clearance from an independent neurologist to play Sunday night at Tennessee, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports. "We're optimistic," Reich added.
Ebron practiced in a limited fashion Thursday and appeared to maintain that activity level Friday, but the final hurdle of the concussion protocol remains. The tight end likely has an evaluation scheduled for Saturday, at which point his availability (or lack thereof) will become known. If Ebron isn't cleared, fellow tight end Mo Alie-Cox would be the biggest beneficiary.
