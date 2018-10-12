Colts' Eric Ebron: Back at practice
Ebron (shin) suited up for Friday's practice, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
It won't be clear how much Ebron was able to do until after practice, but it's a good sign that he was back in action after sitting out the previous two days. The Colts will reveal Ebron's status for Sunday's game against the Colts at the conclusion of Friday's practice.
