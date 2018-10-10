Ebron was held out of Wednesday's practice and listed with four injuries on the official report.

Ebron apparently came away with more than his fair share of bumps and bruises after catching nine of 15 targets for 105 yards and two scores in last Thursday's 38-24 loss to New England. The Colts list the tight end with shin, quadriceps, ankle and knee injuries on the Wednesday practice report, adding yet another question mark to a pass-catching corps that likely will be missing Jack Doyle (hip) and T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) for at least one more game. Coach Frank Reich referred to both Doyle and Hilton as "week-to-week" when talking with the media earlier Wednesday. For what it's worth, the Colts list 18 players on their Wednesday injury report, including 11 non-participants in practice. A return to practice in any capacity Thursday likely would put Ebron on track to suit up for Week 6. Erik Swoope and Ryan Hewitt will hold things down at tight end if Ebron and Doyle both are unavailable for Sunday's road game against the Jets.