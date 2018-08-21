Ebron caught all four of his targets for 16 yards in Monday night's 20-19 loss to the Ravens in the second preseason game.

Ebron split his receptions between starting quarterback Andrew Luck and backup Jacoby Brissett, catching two passes from both signal-callers. While fellow tight end Jack Doyle went for 32 yards on his two grabs, coach Frank Reich's offense leaves ample room for multiple players to make an impact at the position. Now, Ebron will just hope to find more room to run after the catch in Indianapolis' upcoming games.