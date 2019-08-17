Ebron caught both of his two targets for 28 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 21-18 preseason loss to the Colts.

Both of Ebron's catches came on the team's 10-play, 85-yard drive which concluded with his 12-yard touchdown grab. He played in conjunction with Jack Doyle on the drive in a likely preview of how the two will operate during the regular season. Because Ebron missed the preseason opener due to a leg injury, he'll likely see a healthy increase in snaps next week against the Bears.