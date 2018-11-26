Colts' Eric Ebron: Catches two touchdown passes
Ebron caught five of seven targets for 45 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Dolphins.
Ebron finished second on the team in targets as he tied his second-best catch total of the season. He was shut out last week, but he bounced back with touchdown catches in the first and fourth quarters. Ebron's emergence as an elite red zone option has been a swift one, as he's now tied for the league lead in receiving scores through 12 weeks. He'll look to keep it up next Sunday against a Jaguars team which he thrived against in the previous matchup.
