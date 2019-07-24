Ebron (groin) isn't listed among the players that the Colts plan to ease into action at training camp, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts are taking it easy on players that missed the offseason program, but Ebron apparently doesn't qualify after he made it back for individual drills and positional work at June minicamp. With no complications reported from his offseason groin surgery, the 26-year-old appears to be a step ahead of fellow tight end Jack Doyle, who still needs to regain strength after he lost 25 pounds while recovering from multiple surgeries.