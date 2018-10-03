Colts' Eric Ebron: Cleared for Thursday
Ebron (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game against the Patriots, while fellow tight end Jack Doyle (hip) has been ruled out for a third straight game.
Ebron is coming off back-to-back games with five receptions and double-digit targets, but he's been held to an ugly mark of 3.5 YPT during Doyle's ongoing absence. The former Lion should be in for another big workload Thursday, as the Colts are also missing wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (hamstring) in a matchup that should force Andrew Luck to throw often. Ebron was listed as a full practice participant throughout the week.
