Ebron (illness/back) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Houston.

Ebron's absence from practice Wednesday and Thursday was likely a result of his illness more so than a minor back injury. He rejoined his teammates Friday as a full participant, gearing up for the probability of another heavy workload. Already averaging 11.0 targets in the six games Jack Doyle (kidney) has missed, Ebron may be left as Andrew Luck's top weapon Sunday if wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) is absent or limited. The Colts have already ruled out WR Dontrelle Inman (shoulder), who averaged 5.4 targets the past five weeks.

