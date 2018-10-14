Ebron (shin/quadriceps/ankle/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

The quartet of injuries prevented Ebron from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, and though he received a questionable tag heading into the weekend, he cleared up most concern about his status by participating in a full session Friday. With Jack Doyle (hip) sidelined once again, Ebron will start at tight end and profiles as one of the top fantasy options at the position this week, despite being quite banged up. Ebron has drawn double-digit targets in each of the Colts' past three games, totaling 19 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns over that span.

