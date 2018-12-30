Ebron (concussion/knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is optimistic he'll play, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ebron finished Week 17 preparations as a full practice participant Friday, but he still carried the questionable tag into the weekend after having yet to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Based on what Rapoport is hearing, it sounds like Ebron is expected to pass tests administered by an independent neurologist prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff, thereby paving the way for him to fill a key role in the Indianapolis passing attack. Ebron's status won't be confirmed until the Colts release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff, but the tight end isn't expected to face any limitations if he dresses for the contest, as anticipated.