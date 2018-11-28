Ebron didn't practice Wednesday due to a back issue.

It remains to be seen if the back issue is a minor concern that the Colts are managing through the week or if Ebron's status for Sunday's game against Jacksonville is actually in any danger. Another update on Ebron's situation should come Thursday once the team's second practice of the week is underway. With Jack Doyle (kidney) on injured reserve, Ebron -- who was already highly productive as the No. 2 tight end -- seems destined to see extra snaps the rest of the season, health permitting.

More News
Our Latest Stories