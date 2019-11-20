Play

Ebron (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Texans.

Ebron was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's estimated practice after missing the week's first two sessions. The 26-year-old tight end is trending in the right direction for Thursday Night Football, but he can't be considered a guaranteed lock to suit up. Jack Doyle would stand to handle an increased workload if Ebron were forced to miss any time.

