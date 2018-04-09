Colts' Eric Ebron: Excited to play with Luck

Ebron said Andrew Luck (shoulder) is the reason he signed with the Colts, as the tight end wanted to play with a quarterback who could get him the ball, Bob Kravitz of WTHR reports.

Ebron oddly seems to be taking a bit of a shot at Matthew Stafford, who completed 66.1 percent of his passes while tossing 85 touchdowns and 33 interceptions the past three seasons. Regardless of his judgement on quarterbacks, Ebron is one of the better athletes at his own position and will be celebrating his 25th birthday Tuesday. The Colts are betting he has untapped upside, after signing him to a two-year, $13 million contract that includes $6 million guaranteed, per OverTheCap. It isn't a huge risk for a team with a plethora of cap space, as Ebron's deal lacks any guarantees beyond 2018. He'll team up with Jack Doyle in an offense that figures to make heavy use of two-TE formations in an attempt to mask potential deficiencies at running back and wide receiver. Ebron reported to the team Monday for the start of the voluntary offseason program, where he'll pick up his playbook from a staff led by head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Meanwhile, Luck still hasn't begun throwing footballs and may be limited all spring, but he remains optimistic he'll enter training camp without limitations.