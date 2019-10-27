Ebron caught three of four targets for 26 total yards during Sunday's 15-13 win over Denver.

Coming off Week 7's season-best game, Ebron was kept relatively quiet in Sunday's defensive matchup. Ebron has topped three catches or gone for over 50 yards just once this season, both in Week 7. When he's not scoring, and he's tied for second on the team with three touchdowns, he's not contributing enough in yards or catches to be a strong performance. Next up Sunday is an improving Steelers pass defense.