Ebron caught three of four targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-9 win over Washington.

Ebron has opened his Colts tenure with touchdowns in back-to-back games, this time scoring from seven yards out on the opening drive. Fellow tight end Jack Doyle saw one more target that Ebron, but the former Detroit first-rounder finished with six more yards and is emerging as Indianapolis' player to own at the position thanks to his red-zone usage.