Ebron caught three of six targets for 26 yards in Saturday's 21-7 win at Houston.

Like all of the Colts' pass catchers, Ebron did his work in the first half as they took a 21-0 lead into halftime and cruised to victory in the second half. Kansas City awaits in the divisional round, and feature a defense that ranks second worst in the NFL with 273.4 passing yards allowed per game.