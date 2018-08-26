Ebron caught all five of his targets for 54 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 23-17 preseason win over the 49ers.

Ebron did much of his damage with Andrew Luck on the field, including an excellent 15-yard touchdown connection to get the Colts on the board in the second quarter. The big tight end caught four passes in last week's contest against the Ravens but managed just 16 yards, so his performance in the "dress rehearsal" game was a much more positive sign for his potential fantasy value this season. Ebron will still have to contend with teammate Jack Doyle, but there's nothing to say both players can't contribute solid numbers if Andrew Luck carries Saturday's form over to the regular season.